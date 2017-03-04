Prez Trump Lashes Out Obama Wiretapped Me, Arnold Got Fired

Breaking News

President Trump is back on Twitter, aggressively attacking Obama for allegedly wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower during the election and personally attacking Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trump's early morning tweets began with, "Terrible. Just found out Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"

Trump doesn't say who told him, but he calls it "A NEW LOW!" He also suggests Obama at some point tried to get court approval for the alleged wiretap but was turned down."

As for Arnold, who announced Friday, he was leaving "Celebrity Apprentice" because the show was tainted by Trump's shadow. Arnold said half the people who had watched were now boycotting.

Trump begged to differ, saying, "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not me. Sad end to a great show."