Big Show No Big Deal If Shaq's a Big No-Show ... For Wrestlemania Fight

Big Show's not sweating whether Shaq will show up to Wrestlemania or not ... 'cause he's planning to be there with or without him.

We got the WWE legend at LAX, where he put the ball in Shaq's court for their hyped up fight that may not be happening at this point if a deal can't be made.

Sounds like Big Show will be preoccupied either way in what could be his last round in the ring. Like he says ... no regrets, especially once O&R disease kicks in.