Donald Trump Calls for Congressional Investigation Into Obama Wiretap 'Reports'

Breaking News

Donald Trump wants Congress to investigate his claims Barack Obama tapped his phones during the 2016 Presidential election.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Sunday, "Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling."

Spicer went on, "President Donald Trump is requesting as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."

What's curious ... Spicer does not cite which "reports" triggered Trump's accusations.

An Obama spokesperson flatly said the allegations were false. Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday he had no knowledge of any such wiretapping activity during the campaign.