UFC's Tony Ferguson Says 'Conor McGregor's Next' (VIDEO)

UFC's Tony Ferguson 'Conor McGregor's Next'

EXCLUSIVE

Tony Ferguson tells TMZ Sports he believes his next fight will be against Conor McGregor ... saying, "There's nobody else in line."

Of course, Tony didn't fight at UFC 209 after his scheduled opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was scrapped due to medical issues ... and everyone wants to know what's next for him.

Ferguson couched the issue when we spoke to him outside T-Mobile Arena this weekend -- and said he's down to fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him -- but it's clear he wants McGregor.