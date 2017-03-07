Casey Anthony Caylee Would Be 12-Yr-Old 'Badass' ... Still No Clue How She Died

Casey Anthony believes her dead daughter, Caylee, would be a rock 'n' roll loving, sports-playing 12-year-old right now -- but is also sticking to her story ... she has no idea how Caylee died.

Anthony says, "I don't give a s*** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will." She was speaking for the first time about her acquittal nearly 6 years ago, and also about her daughter, saying ... Caylee "would be a total badass."

Anthony did admit in the AP interview ... she understands why the public thinks she's a monster, but blames it on the media, and not on the fact she was caught repeatedly lying about her missing daughter.

It's unclear if she was asked directly about the judge from her case theorizing last week that Caylee died when Anthony accidentally used to much chloroform to sedate her. She did say, "Everyone has their theories, I don't know. As I stand here today I can't tell you one way or another."

Anthony added, "I'm OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night."