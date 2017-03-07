'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Duped into Music Vid with Stitches? He Says It's Just Mentoring

Miami rapper Stitches tricked the 13-year-old "Cash Me Ousside" girl into collaborating on a song and music video without approval, according to her camp -- but Stitches says he's just looking out for the kid.

Reps for Danielle Bregoli tell us Stitches reached out to her team this week with a vague proposition to work together, but was rejected. We're told he then reached out to one of Danielle's friends on social media, and offered cash if she got Danielle to go to his house.

Danielle and the friend did go over and she recorded a song and music vid with Stitches. Her team says she was uncomfortable while shooting, although it doesn't seem like it in social media clips.

Danielle's reps feel Stitches exploited her fame without consent from her mom or management. The rep says, "Stitches is a scumbag. He tricked a child into his van by offering her candy."

Stitches adamantly denies that through his rep, who says there was no money or contract involved, and Danielle wanted to be on the track. We're told Stitches wants the best for her, and only wanted to be a positive mentor.

It's unclear if he still plans to release the video.