Emily Ratajkowski Posing in the 'Bu Lucky BF Plays Photog

Emily Ratajkowski took advantage of a nice warm day in SoCal to drink beers on the beach with her boyfriend ... and have him snaps pics of her.

Emily and musician Jeff Magid chilled on the Malibu sand and brought their fun-in-the-sun hats -- it looks like she got a much better tan, though.

There are probably luckier guys in the world ... but it's hard to think of one right now.