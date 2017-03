Flo from Progressive Harrison Ford Deserves Progressive Treatment

EXCLUSIVE

Flo from the Progressive commercials is clearly an insurance expert ... so it's only fitting to ask if she'd advise her company to cover Harrison Ford.

We got Flo -- real name Stephanie Courtney -- out in Bev Hills Wednesday in civilian wear. She's not worried about the taxiway landing ... she says Ford's a Gold Star customer.

She's also a Drake fan, so our photog asked Flo to flow on the spot.