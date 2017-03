Vince Young Officially Signs With CFL Team

Breaking News

Vince Young is officially a professional football player again ... signing a standard one-year deal with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 33-year-old ex-Texas Longhorns star -- who hasn't stepped foot on a football field as a player since 2011 -- vowed to return to the gridiron earlier this year, hiring big-time sports agent Leigh Steinberg.

No word on whether Young's being brought in to compete for the starting job ... but the Riders look to be giving the guy a real shot.