Dog the Bounty Hunter Crime Victim

EXCLUSIVE

Dog the Bounty Hunter and wife Beth are the latest L.A. crime victims after thieves somehow got inside their ritzy hotel suite and stole thousands in cash.

Law enforcement sources tell us Dog and Beth were staying at the Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles Thursday night when they opened their safe and were shocked to find more than $5k in cash had disappeared.

Cops tell us there was no sign of forced entry.

It's interesting ... nothing other than the cash was taken, despite the fact that all of their luggage and jewelry were in the room.

We're told cops are working with the hotel to check to see if anyone made a key card which allowed them access to the room. Translation ... they think it might be an inside job.

Police are also checking hotel surveillance video.