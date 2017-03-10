Jennifer Garner No Ring of Truth to Reconciliation

Exclusive Details

Jennifer Garner was out and about Thursday, without Ben and without a wedding ring, and it confirms what we've been told all week ... the divorce has NOT been called off, contrary to some reports.

Jen was out shopping in Brentwood with one of her kids. Sources with direct knowledge of the divorce say it is "very much on."

Ben's been MIA since the Oscars. He and Jen get along and are committed to strong co-parenting, but we're told there's no talk of reconciliation and the divorce is moving along.