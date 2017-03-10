Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Remy 'What Type of Bum Bitch Shoot a friend over a Rack?'

Nicki Minaj put Remy Ma in her crosshairs and called her a failing, traitorous, lying bitch ... with a little help from Drake and Lil Wayne.

Nicki dropped 3 tracks, one of which is called "No Frauds" which begins, "You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin ... " Then it gets way more personal:

"Heard your pussy on yuck, I guess you needed a pap

What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?"

She goes on to proclaim diss track victory ...

"They say numbers don't matter but when they discussin' the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain't got 6 rings"

It's super clear Nicki feels betrayed ...

"The bitch gambled on her career

Now it's gonna be severe"

Drake and Wayne don't go after Remy directly, but they sing Nicki's praises. We're told the tracks were recorded in January when the trio hooked up in a Miami studio -- but Nicki flew producers to meet her in Paris this week so she could add the diss lines.

Remy's diss track, "shETHER," was taken off SoundCloud Thursday.

Btw, Nicki doubled down on IG -- saying she'll give Remy a half a mil if she can book any show or interview without mentioning Nicki's name. Translation: You're irrelevant without me, bitch.