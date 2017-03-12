Beyonce Crashes Dance Show ... Freaks Out Troupe Backstage!

Beyonce ﻿freaked out a dance troupe in L.A. when she popped in backstage after their show and gave 'em some huge props.

Bey and mom Tina Knowles﻿ hit up the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show Saturday night at the L.A. Music Center -- with Tina's Angels in tow. The group of girls are part of a mentorship program set up by Mama Knowles herself.

After the show, Beyonce went backstage, which sent some of the dancers to their knees, and we can't blame 'em. It's also not everyday Beyonce thanks you for your talent.

BTW ... Bey looked great for a someone carrying 2 kids.