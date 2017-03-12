Donald Trump Monday Deadline for Wiretapping Proof

Breaking News

Donald Trump might have to fold or show his cards on his claims about Obama wiretapping his phones ... the House Intelligence Committee wants proof by Monday.

The committee -- chaired by Republican Devin Nunes and ranking Democrat/Trump skeptic Adam Schiff -- fired off a letter to the Justice Department, asking for evidence of Trump's explosive allegations by the start of the upcoming week.

The director of the FBI, James Comey, reportedly received a copy of the letter. Comey has already asked the Justice Dept. to publicly deny Trump's claims.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Barack Obama has flat out denounced the claims as false.

So far, Trump has not provided any evidence for his claims ... and has not publicly responded to the committee's request.