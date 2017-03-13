'Mob Wives' Star Karen Gravano Car Vandalized, Spray-Painted 'Rat' ... She Blames Drita

EXCLUSIVE

Karen Gravano got labeled as a RAT last week -- or at least her car did -- after someone spray-painted her Mercedes Benz and slashed her tires.

The former "Mob Wives" star fell victim to the vandalism last Wednesday and the vehicle was towed away from her home Thursday morning. As you can see, someone wrote RAT in giant orange letters.

We spoke to Karen, and she tells us all signs point to Drita D'Avanzo -- whom Karen had an epic beef with in the final season of the reality show last year.

Sounds like Karen's moved on from that feud, even if Drita hasn't. A rep for Drita wouldn't comment, except to say she wishes Karen and her team a successful year.

But, as for this latest swipe ... Karen and her camp seem to have a plan of action to deal with it.