Regis Philbin I Forgot I Hosted 'AGT'!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Regis Philbin has done A LOT of TV over the years, so we gotta cut him a break that he just forgot about one big gig.

We got Rege at LAX Friday and asked about the Nick Cannon replacement for 'AGT'. The 85-year-old hosted Season 1 back in 2006. He was replaced by Jerry Springer who hosted for 2 years and then it was all Nick.

Joy is there with her longtime hubby's CV at the ready!