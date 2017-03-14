Tarek & Christina El Moussa Meet With Famous Life Coach For Conscious Uncoupling

EXCLUSIVE

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are trying to pull a Gwyneth Paltrow-Chris Martin kinda split, and they got a life coach to get the ball rolling.

Sources close to the divorcing "Flip or Flop" stars tell us they had dinner Monday with Tim Storey in Orange County to talk about their split. We're told the sit-down was Tarek's idea, because Tim's been helping him cope with the divorce.

Tarek wanted to bring Christina in to the mix to discuss their co-parenting and friendship, and they didn't record the meeting for the show. We're told the goal is NOT to get back together ... like, at all.

Storey's resume is impressive ... having worked with Robert Downey Jr., Kanye West, and Charlie Sheen. He even had a guest spot with Oprah.