Hillary Clinton 'Thinking' About NYC Mayoral Run

EXCLUSIVE

Hillary Clinton was at a small gathering recently with some politically connected people in NYC, and it seems she's noodling the idea of running for mayor.

A source who was at the gathering last month says Hillary told the group she has not ruled it out and is taking a real look at it.

We're told she was talking to people in her close circle to gauge the level of interest and support in a Clinton candidacy.

Our source made it clear ... judging from the meeting, so far it's just talk.

We attempted to reach Clinton, but no luck.