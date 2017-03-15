Melania Trump So, I Have My Own Wine Back Home ... But I Haven't OK'd It!

Melania Trump already has a line of fine foods and wines for sale in her homeland of Slovenia, but the problem is ... she never signed off on the deal.

Slovenia's Sevnica Castle -- yup, a real-life castle -- is now hawking fancy products that are clearly trying to profit off Melania, because the brand is called First Lady.

Some of the goods they're selling include salamis, chocolates, beauty creams and, of course, vino ... the latter of which sells for around $30 a bottle. The first 300 sold out in 3 days.

Melania isn't officially tied to the First Lady campaign, and has reportedly hired Slovenian lawyers to stop the exploitation of her title -- but the castle's steward told Decanter he wasn't ashamed to offer it because the products were "good" and "the best."

Sounds like a very Trump-ish sales pitch.