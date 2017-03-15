Mischa Barton Wins Sex Tape Restraining Order Against 2 Ex-Boyfriends

Mischa Barton got not just one but 2 restraining orders against 2 former boyfriends ... one or both of whom she believes is peddling a sex tape.

As we reported, Mischa has filed a police report after stories surfaced someone is trying to sell a sex tape featuring the actress for $500k. She said in a news conference the culprit is a former BF, but she didn't name names.

TMZ has obtained 2 restraining orders Mischa got Tuesday against Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw. She said in the docs she started dating Jon last October and says he took videos of "us having intimate relations, photos of me naked in the shower, and other videos and photos of me unclothed."

Mischa says all videos and photos were taken without her knowledge or permission.

She goes on to say she broke up with Jon after she learned he was only interested in her because she was a celebrity. She then started dating Adam, a former friend of Jon's. She says Adam told her Jon had bragged to him he had the videos and photos. She goes on to say Adam copied the photos and videos and tried to erase them from Jon's computer.

She says Adam turned out to be a bad guy, forging her signature on checks.

Mischa says both guys are desperate for money, and she believes one or both are the ones who are peddling the sex tape.

A judge ordered both Adam and Jon to stay clear of Mischa and prohibited them from selling, distributing, giving away or showing any of the videos or photos.