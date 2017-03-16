Amtrak Train Blasts Wall of Snow ... Buries Commuters

You Gotta See This!

We'd like to say Amtrak riders never saw this coming, but most of 'em absolutely saw the train coming in on snow-covered tracks ... and still stood there and totally got blasted!

The commuter train pulled into an upstate NY station and plowed through the snow left after the blizzard. This seems like pretty basic physics, but for some reason no one ran for cover ... until it was too late.

No serious injuries, but we're guessing they'll be digging snow out of ears, and other places, for a while.