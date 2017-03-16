Charles Barkley to LaVar Ball ... You Sucked Then, You Suck Now (VIDEO)

Charles Barkley to LaVar Ball: You Sucked Then ... You Suck Now

EXCLUSIVE

Charles Barkley says LaVar Ball needs to come to terms with the fact he SUCKED at basketball ... and the idea he would beat Sir Chuck in 1-on-1 is straight-up delusional.

The NBA Hall of Famer was out in NYC when he responded to LaVar's claim that Chuck is a slow, Krispy Kreme eating fat boy who'd get WRECKED if they faced off on the court.

There's more smack talk ... Chuck throws some numbers around ... funny stuff.

The good news -- Barkley still really likes LaVar's son, Lonzo Ball, and thinks he should be the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

But LaVar ... these two guys hate each other.