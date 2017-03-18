Jaime Pressly I Got Robbed Blind Just Like Kendall

EXCLUSIVE

Jaime Pressly is the latest celeb burglary victim ... just days after Kendall Jenner got hit, Jamie had her jewelry stolen, too.

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call late Friday night from Pressly, who told them someone broke into her Sherman Oaks home.

Pressly said she went out for the evening, and when she returned she quickly realized someone had been up to no good.

We're told the burglar got in through a side window that was forced open.

The crook made off with jewelry and a laptop.

TMZ broke the story ... Kendall's Hollywood Hills home was hit Wednesday in what looks like an inside job. The thief stole more than $200k in jewelry.

Burglars have hit a bunch of celebs this year, including Yasiel Puig, Derek Fischer, Alanis Morissette, and Cesar Milan.

Just like Kendall ... no suspects in Pressly's case so far.