Jennifer Lopez Wishful Thinking?

It seems Alex Rodriguez's sister has already decided Jennifer Lopez is the one for him ... cuz she posted a pic with the singer and claimed her as a member of the family.

A-Rod's sis Susy Dunand posted a couple pics with J-Lo Friday ... but it was her caption that raised eyebrows, using "#miscuñis" -- the Spanish word for "sister-in-law" -- in the post.

Family intros are obviously a big step ... but this one seems to be a giant leap.