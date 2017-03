'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Life's A Beach ... After Divorce

Exclusive Photos

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay isn't letting a recent divorce keep her from showing some serious PDA with her new man.

Shay -- who split with hubby Mike in November -- hit the beaches in Malibu Friday with BF Robert Parks Valletta. The two might be a new couple ... but they're clearly comfortable getting all touchy feely.

