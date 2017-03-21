Chuck Barris 'Gong Show' and 'Dating Game' Creator Dead at 87

Breaking News

Game show legend Chuck Barris -- creator and host of "The Gong Show" -- died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Palisades, NY ... according to his publicist.

In addition to starting 'Gong Show' in 1976 ... Barris had also created "The Dating Game" and "The Newlywed Game" in the '60s. He claimed to have been a CIA assassin on the side, as chronicled in his autobiography, 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.'

The book became a movie in 2002, starring Sam Rockwell as Chuck, and was George Clooney's directorial debut.

And because TV and CIA work wasn't enough, Barris was also a songwriter! His biggest hit was 1962's "Palisades Park" ... sung by Freddy Cannon.

Chuck was 87.

He and Gene Gene the Dancing Machine (who died 2 years ago) are somewhere doing their thing again ... we hope.

#RIP