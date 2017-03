'The Price is Right' Lady Assplant That Wheel's a Bitch!!!

"The Price is Right" contestant Renee was rocking some Drew Carey-themed fingernails on Wednesday's show, but she'll be remembered for something else ... falling on her ass.

Drew warned her to be careful with her fancy nails ... which may have caused her to lose her grip on the wheel after spinning it. Translation -- we blame Carey.

Still ... it's too bad Renee didn't give it another try and go for the $1.