The White House Another Fence Jumper Gets Caught ... Literally

EXCLUSIVE

Another man tried to charge the White House Tuesday night, but this time he was caught, and not just by the Secret Service.

TMZ has learned at 10:50 PM, a man tried jumping the fence on 15th Street, but, according to the Secret Service, he was "entangled in security features affixed to the top of the fence."

Congressman Jason Chaffetz put it in more common parlance for TMZ ... "He was up there dangling on the fence, and the Secret Service grabbed him."

Chaffetz says as far as he can see, protocol was followed on this one, but all the details are not in.