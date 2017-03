Ashley Graham Bagel Bra is a Pro-Breakfast Message

Ashley Graham made breakfast more fun for everyone when she used 2 bagels to cover up in a topless video, and it turns out ... that was precisely her mission.

We got the supermodel at LAX and asked her about the bagel bra ... she said she was just enjoying her morning, as we all should. As for what food she'll cleverly pose with next ...

Or maybe she'll just ditch it all and go full frontal.