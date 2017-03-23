Donald Trump Hawaii Tourism Not Hurt By #BoycottHawaii Hysteria

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump supporters who vowed to boycott Hawaii after his travel ban was blocked by a Hawaiian federal judge have had no impact on the state's tourism industry ... at least so far.

We're told there was concern at the Hawaii Tourism Authority that travel to the Aloha state would take a hit after a federal judge in Hawaii blocked the President's travel order -- especially after the hashtag #BoycottHawaii started trending on Twitter.

The concern was allegedly so great the HTA reached out to travel sites like Expedia to see if the threatened boycott was having an impact ... the answer -- so far, no.

We're told despite hundreds of phone calls and emails from folks saying they wouldn't book travel to Hawaii ... there's no evidence of cancellations. The HTA cautions there could be an impact in the following months ... they just don't know.

The HTA actually supports the judge's decision, saying ... "We celebrate diversity and honor culture ... oppose the travel ban and we applaud the ruling of the U.S. District Court to prevent it from being implemented at this time.”