Chris Brown Guest Stars on 'Black-ish'

Chris Brown will appear on next week's "Black-ish" and the role is not that much of a stretch ... he plays a rapper.

Chris will assume the role of Rich Youngsta. Anthony Anderson's character, Dre, plans an ad campaign to hype Youngsta, but Tracee Ellis Ross's character, Bow, cautions the campaign plays into negative stereotypes.

The show has had a bunch of guest stars in the past, and Chris is the latest.