Shailene Woodley Cops Plea Deal in Pipeline Trespassing Case

EXCLUSIVE

Shailene Woodley struck a plea deal for trespassing during a Dakota Access Pipeline protest ... TMZ learned.

Shailene will plead guilty to 1 count of disorderly conduct. Prosecutors agreed to give her 1 year unsupervised probation ... this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

You'll recall she was among the 100 protesters on a construction site back in October ... 27 were arrested for refusing to leave.