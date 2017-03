Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial

LIVE STREAM

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' public memorial is underway and you can watch the entire thing here.

The memorial is at Forest Lawn inside a 1,200 seat theater ... and there will be video boards outside for any overflow. We're told it will feature several speakers and performers.

You'll remember, Fisher died in December days after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight into L.A. Her mother, Debbie passed away the following day after a stroke.

Stay tuned ...