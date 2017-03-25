Devon Still's Daughter Leah Cancer Free For Two Years

Devon Still Daughter Leah Is Two Years Cancer Free!!

Devon Still has a very big reason to celebrate ... his daughter Leah is officially 2 years cancer free!!

Still posted the good news Saturday with an old pic from the hospital visit when Leah first learned she had cancer ... with caption, "No matter how hard it got we never gave up. So today, we celebrate your strength and perseverance Leah! I love you more than you could ever possibly know."

You'll remember ... Leah stole hearts not only in the football community, but around the world during her battle ... attending her dad's games and helping to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.

Way to go, Leah!!