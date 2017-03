D.L. Hugley People Got Wise to Trump Obamacare Not Just About Poor Black Folks

EXCLUSIVE

D.L. Hugley thinks Donald Trump failed to repeal Obamacare because the country got wise to the fact that the current plan protects more than just poor black people.

Hugley was at LAX Friday and his message is clear ... he thinks Trump supporters were fine with taking health care away from African Americans, but then realized it affected them, too.