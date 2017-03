Sanaa Lathan Mainstream Media Ignored Missing D.C. Girls Because of Race

EXCLUSIVE

Sanaa Lathan thinks the media has ignored the slew of young girls who have gone missing in Washington D.C. because of their race.

The "Love & Basketball" star was strong Friday as she left E Baldi in Bev Hills, singing the praises of social media for calling attention to what appears to be a massive tragedy with no end in sight.

She also makes it clear ... if the victims were white, they'd be on every newscast.