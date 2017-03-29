TMZ

LaVar Ball on Family Reality Show ... 'It's a Hell of a Story'

LaVar Ball On Family Reality Show: 'It's a Hell of a Story'

3/29/2017 9:03 AM PDT

LaVar Ball says his reality show should be coming to a TV near you very soon and brags that his family has a "hell of a story" to tell. 

TMZ Sports broke the story ... LaVar is pitching a reality show and a documentary around Hollywood and from what we know, there's real interest. 

LaVar appeared on "Undisputed" on FS1 this morning and expanded on the details -- saying there's zero chance anything on the show will be scripted because their real lives are already exciting enough. 

LaVar says he's a natural for reality TV. We agree. 

