'Married to Medicine' Star I'm Leaving TV ... Happy Nat'l Doctors' Day!

EXCLUSIVE

Lisa Nicole Cloud's got a strange way of celebrating National Doctors' Day -- she's done with docs, on TV, anyway.

The "Married to Medicine" star told us she and her husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, are leaving the Bravo series. Lisa says she's pursuing a bunch of other ventures, including some fashion biz opportunities with her clothing line. She's also doing some family planning.

LNC added she'll still be down for a cameo every now and then.