Malia Obama I Like 'Em Tall, Dark & Handsome

EXCLUSIVE

Basic guys dreaming of dating Malia Obama can take a seat ... the former First Daughter looks to have a suitor who is anything but basic.

Malia and the mystery guy were cruising through SoHo Wednesday night -- looks like they had a 3rd wheel girlfriend with 'em though. As for the dude, he was pretty stylish in a long black coat and knitted cap.

More than anything ... we know he's TALL. Both Malia and Barack are 6'1", and this guy looks to have a good 3 inches on her.

They might be just friends, but those smiles seem more than copacetic. Sorry, Swae Lee.