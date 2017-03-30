Michael Irvin Dropped As Keynote Speaker After Sexual Assault Claims

Exclusive Details

Michael Irvin has been 86'd from speaking at a high school awards event in Arkansas -- after event organizers learned the NFL legend is being investigated for sexual assault.

Irvin was set to be the keynote speaker at the Best of River Valley Preps All-Stars Awards on June 1 -- an event that honors the top high school athletes in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

TMZ Sports spoke with Jason Taylor -- the president of the organization behind the awards -- who tells us Irvin's investigation causes a "conflict and distraction."

Taylor says organizers understand the situation is still being investigated -- and they don't presume guilt -- but, "We don't want to take away from this special night of recognition."

We're told Irvin's team was understanding.

A replacement speaker has yet to be named.