Kenya Moore's Ex-BF Gets Cold Shoulder from 'RHOA' Reunion

EXCLUSIVE

Even 'RHOA' producers are showing Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend the door -- we've learned Matt Jordan didn't get an invite to the reunion episode.

Matt and Kenya's drama was a staple of the latest season, but we're told producers ultimately thought he was too violent to bring back. Not to mention the severe awkwardness that would have ensued during the taping a couple weeks ago.

We broke the story ... Kenya says Matt's been harassing her for months and, in fact, just got a temporary restraining order against him. He now has to stay 200 yards away.

Jordan infamously punched a driver while cameras were rolling during the previous season, so it seems he's worn out his welcome ... on several fronts.