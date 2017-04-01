Garth Brooks I Got One More 'We Shall Be Free' Video

Garth Brooks is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit, "We Shall Be Free," with a shout-out to his fans ... by making them the stars in the remake video.

The song has a history ... released in 1992, the track was inspired by the L.A. riots. To celebrate its 10th anniversary back in 2002, Garth made a vid starring Whoopi Goldberg, John Travolta, Jay Leno, Michael J. Fox, Sean Connery, A-Rod and more, but only released it last month.

There's a bunch of celebs in the latest 2017 version too ... Reba McEntire, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, Kaley Cuoco, The New York Yankees, Robin Roberts, Kristi Yamaguchi, Tony Goldwyn and even Garth's wife, Trisha Yearwood ... but the stars are really his fans.