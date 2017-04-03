TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Chad Johnson Catches Uno Touchdown In Mexican Pro Football Debut (Video)

Chad Johnson Catches Uno Touchdown In Mexican Pro Football Debut

4/3/2017 10:29 AM PDT
Breaking News

VIVA OCHOCINCO!!!!! 

Chad Johnson made his triumphant return to pro football this weekend -- IN MEXICO -- and reeled in 41-YARD TD GRAB!!! 

The 39-year-old ex-NFL star hooked up with the Monterrey Fundidores of the LFA (Liga de Futbol Americano) and held his own in a matchup against a team called the Dinos. 

In the end, Chad caught 3 passes for 64 yards, including the TD, as the Fundidores beat the Dinos 14-6. 

Chad tells TMZ Sports he had a blast -- and would definitely do it again if the team requested his services. 

VIVA!!! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›