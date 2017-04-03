Chad Johnson Catches Uno Touchdown In Mexican Pro Football Debut (Video)

Breaking News
VIVA OCHOCINCO!!!!!
Chad Johnson made his triumphant return to pro football this weekend -- IN MEXICO -- and reeled in 41-YARD TD GRAB!!!
The 39-year-old ex-NFL star hooked up with the Monterrey Fundidores of the LFA (Liga de Futbol Americano) and held his own in a matchup against a team called the Dinos.
In the end, Chad caught 3 passes for 64 yards, including the TD, as the Fundidores beat the Dinos 14-6.
Chad tells TMZ Sports he had a blast -- and would definitely do it again if the team requested his services.
VIVA!!!