Floyd Mayweather Blows Up at Cheer Judges You Cheated My Daughter

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather ﻿exploded on the judges at a youth cheerleading competition this weekend ... claiming they cheated his daughter's team out of the title and he was PISSED.

Our footage from the Jamz Cheer and Dance competition in Irvine, CA on Sunday shows a heated Floyd going off on event officials after his 12-year-old daughter's team finished in 2nd place.

We spoke with event announcer Jeff Krapf who tells us he was right in the thick of Floyd's tirade -- and heard the boxer cussing out the judges and even dropping this gem -- "I fund this program!"

At one point, Krapf says Mayweather was so hot, he was afraid Floyd was going to get physical -- "I thought, 'Well great, here's my big paycheck. My payday's coming!' But it didn't happen."

An event exec eventually pulled Floyd to a private area to talk things out away from the kids.

There were cops on scene working the event -- and we're told they kept a close eye on the situation ... but ultimately no arrests were made.

We reached out to Floyd's camp for comment. So far, no word back.