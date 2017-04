DeRay McKesson Pepsi, Kendall Chose Profit Over Social Justice

DeRay Mckesson, the face of the Black Lives Matter movement, thinks the Kendall Jenner/Pepsi ad is a shocking example of exploitation for profit.

Mckesson, who has been arrested and tear gassed during various protests, is appalled the brain trust at Pepsi didn't have a clue the ad -- which conveys the message a can of Pepsi can resolve the conflict -- was so tone-deaf.

He clearly thinks this is capitalism at its worst.