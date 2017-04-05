Dikembe Mutombo Patrick Ewing Made Me Great ... He'll Turn Georgetown Around

Dikembe Mutombo is beyond excited Patrick Ewing is taking over as head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, telling TMZ Sports he owes his career to the Knicks legend.

Mutombo played at Georgetown in the late '80s and when we got him in NYC he couldn't contain his joy about the hiring, saying he considers Patrick to be his mentor and will be right there to support him.

Let's face it, Dikembe could read the phone book and it'd be entertaining, but when he's this psyched it's insanely fulfilling ... he even gives us a finger wag for good measure, though we're not sure who it's for.

Good luck, Patrick.