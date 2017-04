Drake Chance the Rapper for Mayor ... That's the Motto!

Drake is backing Chance the Rapper all the way for a huge political office ... now Chance just has to decide to run.

Drake was mobbed Tuesday night by fans and paps shouting all kinds of questions outside Tao in L.A. -- he didn't have much to say. But when asked if Chance would make a good mayor in his hometown of Chicago ... Drizzy made sure everyone heard his answer.

Chance's fans started a petition urging him to run. Just show Drake where to sign.