Mama June You Won't See Me In A Bikini Ever!

Mama June is back to working out after being sidelined by several surgeries following her dramatic weight loss, but says only time will tell if she keeps the weight off.

We got June in NYC Wednesday where she gave us a laundry list of the operations she underwent to reach her dress size 4. They sound painful, and even she says she's done going under the knife.

As for being pleased with the results ... June still has reservations about throwing on a bikini, so that's saying something.