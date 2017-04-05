Tiki Barber Tony Romo Will Be Great For CBS!! ... Here's My Advice

EXCLUSIVE

Tiki Barber is welcoming Tony Romo to the CBS Sports team with open arms ... telling TMZ Sports he's confident the recently retired QB will crush it as the new lead NFL analyst.

Barber famously left the NFL in his prime to pursue a broadcasting career and now has a morning show on CBS Sports radio. Barber says Romo will have to learn quick and shares some solid advice.

As for whether Romo will have to go through any rookie initiation like picking up the dinner tab for his co-workers, Tiki says he WISHES that would happen ... after all, the dude can afford it.