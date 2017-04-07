Ice Cube Tupac Would Be Down with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame But Hip-Hop Needs its Own

Ice Cube thinks Tupac Shakur would be down with his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night, but it sounds like he thinks a more meaningful award would be from the so far non-existent Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

Pac was pretty anti-establishment before he died, but he did show face at some award shows in the '90s. Cube, who was inducted last year with N.W.A., seems to think Pac would view it as an honor.

As for Dr. Dre and Snoop doing the honors and swearing Pac in ... Cube had an opinion on that too.